On the increasing number of Covid cases in Punjab, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema said that the government was failing to make necessary and proper arrangements for the treatment of the victims of Covid pandemic, due to which the number of deaths due to Corona in the state has increased significantly. Cheema said that he was saddened to read the news report that instead of providing high quality medical facilities to save the lives of the people, Captain Amarinder Singh government has issued tenders for 5,000 dead body covers in view of the deaths due to corona and demanded its supply at the earliest.

He said that such tenders shows that the Captain government was only manipulating the people of Punjab in the name of medical facilities during this pandemic and not saving the lives of the people by providing high quality treatment. Cheema said that the Covid pandemic had been raging in Punjab for more than a year but the government had failed to provide adequate medical facilities and other medical equipment for the treatment of Corona victims. “Many government hospitals in the state do not even have the much needed ventilators during this pandemic, which could have saved the lives of patients,” he added.

The LoP further said that the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh during its tenure of more than four years could not establish any high standard hospital in the state. He said that the claims to start a medical college in Mohali were being pushed forward date by date. Similarly, there was a severe shortage of doctors, nurses and medical technicians in the district level hospitals and primary health centers. Cheema appealed to the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to leave the cold valleys and work to save the lives of the people of Punjab.