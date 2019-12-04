3rd Military Literature Festival 2019: Punjab Governor VP Badnore, CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Sir Mark Tully to Rub Shoulders At 3rd Military Literature Festival. Defence minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate third military literature festival on Dec 13

– BURMA CAMPAIGN OF WORLD WAR II REFLECTED IN COMMEMORATION OF 75TH ANNIV OF BATTLES OF KOHIMA, IMPHAL TO BE DWELT ON

– DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH TO INAUGURATE THIRD MILITARY LITERATURE FESTIVAL ON DEC 13

– MLF 2019 WILL COMMEMORATE CENTENARY OF JALLIANWALA BAGH MASSACRE, 20TH ANNIV OF KARGIL WAR, 150th BIRTH ANNIV OF MAHATMA GANDHI

The Military Literature Festival (MLF) – brain child of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh – promises much beyond the talks on war and peace. With a large number of discussions planned for the three days literary fiesta, the event promises to be a watershed of everything about defence under sun.

Giving recognition to military academia and immense contribution of armed forces towards maintaining peace and harmony in country, Defence Minister Mr Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the third edition of Military Literature Festival that is being held from Dec 13 to Dec 15, 2019. The event will also have literary stalwart Sir Mark Tully moderating discussions.

The theme for third MLF is the Burma Campaign of World War II reflected in the commemoration of 75th anniversary of its iconic battles – Kohima and Imphal and analysis of leadership of the man who led the Indo-British Army to victory – Field Marshal Slim. The MLF will also be commemorating centenary of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 20th anniversary of Kargil War and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Starting December 13 UT’s Lake Club will be the epicenter military litterateurs’ discussions. At the main venue panel discussions will be held on array of defence and historical topics. The first session will be on Make In India and the Nation’s Security wherein Rahul Bedi will be the moderator and panelists Amit Cowshish, Rajeev Chandrashekhar MP, Dr. Vivek Lall, Lt Gen Arun Sahni and General VP Malik will hold discussions.

It will be followed by session on Who Was The Victor of the Battle of Haldighati. Panelists of the discussion will be VP Singh Badnore Governor of Punjab and Irfan Habib, while Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh will be the moderator.

Moderator for panel discussion on “Did The Battle of Kohima Save India” will be Sqn Ldr Rana Chhina, while the panelists include Col Dr Robert Lyman, Lt Gen JS Bajwa, Yaiphaba Meetei Kangjam and Brig Allan Mallinson.

Panel discussion on The Taliban and ISIK in Kashmir will have Lt Gen Ata Hasnain as Moderator, while the panelists will be Lt Gen DS Hooda, Abhinav Kumar, IPS and AS Dulat, IPS.

Meanwhile on second day Dec 15, the panel discussion on The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and The Freedom Movement will haveKishwar Desai as the Moderator and panelists will include Dr Gavin Rand, Prof Sukhdev Singh Sohal, Manish Tiwari and Walter Reid.

The panel discussion on Understanding The Message of Balakot will have Air Marshal KK Nowhar as Moderator. Panelists for the discussion will include Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Samer Joshi, Pravin Sawhney and Alan Warnes.

The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of The East India Company and Empire will remain the most sought after discussion with Sir Mark Tully moderating it. Panelist Oliver Everett will give 20-30 min AV presentation on The Contribution of Britain to India in Various Fields and another panelist would be Walter Reid.

Discussion on topic Imphal: The Last Battle of The Japanese Empire will see Maj Gen AP Singh as the moderator, while panelists will be Col Dr Robert Lyman, Arambam Agamba Singh, Pushpinder Singh and Brig Allan Mallinson.

On Dec 15, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will preside over the closing ceremony. The last day will have Panel discussion on Run Silent, Run Deep, Strike Hard! will be moderated by Admiral Sunil Lanba, while panelists will be V Adm AK Singh, Bharat Karnad and R Adm Monty Khanna. Discussion on Article 370 and the Death – Knell of Terrorism will see AS Dulat as moderator, while panelists will include Ram Madhav, Manoj Joshi and Lt Gen DS Hooda.

There would also be Shoulder to Shoulder: An Interactive Session with the United Kingdom Military Team.

