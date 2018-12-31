Punjab municipal polls: The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party emerged victorious in the Punjab municipal polls leaving behind its arch-rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday, December 31st. Despite minor skirmishes, approximately 80% of voting was reported in Punjab panchayat polls.

Days after the Congress party garnered a victory in three Hindi heartland states-Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, good news emerged from Punjab as well after the Rahul Gandhi-led party won the Panchayat polls in Punjab with a massive mandate leaving behind the BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday, December 31st. The turnout was relatively high in many districts-Bathinda recorded 86% polling, Mohali recorded 84% while in Moga it was 78%.

Media reports said were polling was marred by minor incidents of violence during the voting process. In one such incident, an unidentified person torched a ballot box at Lakhmir Ke Uthar village in Mamdot block of Ferozepur. There were also reports of alleged booth-capturing in districts such as Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

Besides minor incidents of violence, the SAD blamed the Congress party for absolute “hijacking” of the polls. Taking the matter on social media, the party’s chief Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on Twitter accusing the Congress of indulging in violence and rigging the municipal polls. they called the result day as a “black” day for democracy.

Polls were held for 13,726 panchayats. A report by The Tribune India said that as many as 46,754 panches of the total 83,831 were elected uncontested.

The victory of Congress comes after the party recently celebrated its 134th Foundation Day in New Delhi, where it vowed to practice the values of non-violence and the party’s victory in three Hindi-belt states mentioned above.

