The Punjab Police and Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five students from Punjab's Jalandhar for possessing AK 47 rifles and live ammunition. By their arrest, the police claim to have busted a terror module sponsored by Pakistan's ISI. According to reports, three of the five students belong to Kashmir and are linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind' and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The Punjab Police and Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five students from Punjab’s Jalandhar for possessing AK 47 rifles. The joint team recovered explosives and live ammunition from the hostel room of the arrested stdents. By their arrest, the police claim to have busted a terror module operated by Pakistan’s ISI.

According to DGP Suresh Arora, the five students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Three of the five students belong to Kashmir and are linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind’ and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind’ is an affiliate of the al-Qaeda in Kashmir valley led by Zakir Musa.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More