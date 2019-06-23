Punjab Police step up security after Dera man accused of sacrilege killed in Patiala jail, two booked: A risk of communal violence is looming over Punjab after the death of a Dera man accused of sacrilege killed in Patiala jail. The police have booked two so far and a probe into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, Captain Amrinder Singh ahs appealed for peace.

Punjab Police step up security after Dera man accused of sacrilege killed in Patiala jail, two booked: Punjab has been put on high alert after a man, accused in a 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was murdered inside Patiala’s New Nabha prison on Saturday. Mohinder Pal Bittu, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, was allegedly killed by two Sikh inmates — Mohinder Singh and Gursewak Singh with iron rods at around 5:45 pm. Bittu was then rushed to a Civil Hospital at Nabha, where he was declared brought dead, a report quoted an official spokesperson as saying. The body was brought to Kotkapura Dera on Sunday morning, where the followers of the Sera Sacha Sauda have begun to gather, prompting the Punjab Police to cordon off the area.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Badal has requested all the communities to maintain peace and do not believe any rumours. He has further ordered an inquiry into the matter and warned stringent action against the attackers, an official statement said. Apart from that, the jail superintendent and the barrack-in-charge have also been suspended by the government. The reports claimed that the ten companies of Border Security Force (BSF) and two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the area.

The government has asked the fact-finding committee, headed by Additional director of police (ADGP – Prisons) Rohit Chaudhary, to submit the report within three days. The inquiry will take place in addition to the mandatory judicial inquest.

Bittu was among the 150 Dera followers, who were booked for violence by the Panchkula Police. He was arrested from Himachal Pradesh. He was accused in the case related to desecration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari, Faridkot in 2015. The special investigation team (SIT) also named Bittu as the main conspirator in three-year-old sacrilege incidents in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari.

