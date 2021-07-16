Sources confirmed that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is against the Central leaders' peace formula where Navjot Singh Sidhu is to be elevated as the state Congress chief.

Amid the ongoing tussle within the Punjab Congress between Sidhu & Capt Amarinder Singh, it escalated on Thursday with a string of long meetings held by both sides. Sources confirmed that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is against the Central leaders’ peace formula where Navjot Singh Sidhu is to be elevated as the state Congress chief.

Earlier appreciation messages were exchanged between Sidhu & AAP leaders. On one hand Sidhu said that ‘AAP has always understood his vision & work for Punjab,’ while on the other, Arvind Kejriwal said that it has been good to see the opposition parties praising AAP’s good work.’ Such communications raised a red flag for Punjab Cong and poll strategists, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi hurried for meetings.

Following the turmoil now, each faction is drawing up its list of supporting MLAs, sources confirmed where Navjot Sidhu held a meeting with six MLAs, including three cabinet ministers, from the anti-Amarinder Singh camp.

Three of the ministers Sidhu met were Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Tript Rajinder Bajwa. All of the three had openly rebelled against Mr Singh. Amarinder Singh also held meetings with party MLAs and MPs at his private farmhouse in Mohali.