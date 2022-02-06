After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab's Chief Minister in September last year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced in Ludhiana that incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress chief ministerial face in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the rally in his speech before Rahul Gandhi said that “he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi.” After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab’s Chief Minister in September last year.

Earlier, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary said that Rahul Gandhi will announce the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls on February 6 during his virtual rally in Ludhiana.

In an apparent dig at the Congress top leadership, Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday had said that the “people at the top” want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

