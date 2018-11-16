Punjab sacrilege case: A day before former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal has to join the investigation of Punjab sacrilege and 2015 police firing cases, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the removal of IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who is investigating the cases, and questioned his professional competence.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has called former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal for the questioning in the Punjab sacrilege and 2015 police firing cases. With the 90-year-old SAD patriarch, the investigating agency has summoned film star Akshay Kumar, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and ex-deputy CM Sukhbir Badal on their role in the sequence of events leading to the firing. Today, a high voltage drama was witnessed, when the SIT arrived to question the senior SAD leader at his residence. SIT chief, ADGP Prabodh Kumar, was absent, while IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap arrived for the questioning. Prakash Singh Badal refuted the questioning accusing the IG of being in control of his political masters.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia told media that only one member arrived out of five-member SIT, which showed that the issue is being politicised by CM Amarinder Singh and Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

On Thursday, Launching the counter-attack, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the removal of IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who is investigating the cases, and questioned his professional. Akali Dal opposed the questioning saying that the law mandates the examination of any male witness above 65 years of age at his residence only. competence.

“In the interest of the people of Punjab having faith in the fairness and credibility of the probe it is absolutely imperative that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh should be removed from the SIT as a member,” said Akali leader.

The development in the cases comes 2 days after the five-member SIT had interrogated former Kotkapura Akali legislator Mantar Singh Brar. According to the reports, Brar told the investigating agency that he spoke to senior Badal on deteriorating situation at Kotkapura and asserted that the CM did not allow him to use of force.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More