Days after alleged sacrilege incidents in Punjab’s Amritsar and Kapurthala, another incident of sacrilege has been reported in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, torn parts of Hindu religious texts and scriptures were found in front of Police Commissioner’s office. The fragmented copies were then handed over to the police by Shiv Sena Punjab national president Rajiv Tandon and those who were present with him.

Speaking to a news portal, Rajiv Tandon said that they recovered torn pages of Shri Garuda Purana, Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta and other religious texts, which were found strewn under a Banyan tree located near the Police commissioner’s office.

As soon as they recovered it, they called up the police commissioner to inform him about the incident. The police have registered a complaint in this matter. As part of the preliminary investigation, it is also checking the nearby CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, reports coming in from Kaputhala incident say that the deceased man was spotted in the kitchen by one of the sewadaars eating chapatis on the ground floor. When he tried to escape, he was apprehended by the sewadars. Reportedly, the police could not find any evidence of sacrilege at the Gurudwara.

Looking at the recent turn of events, it is evident that we must have a zero tolerance policy in dealing with incidents of sacrilege as well as lynching. The authorities should take up the incidents of sacrileges seriously and at the earliest. No sikh should feel that their religion is under attack. Meanwhile, we should be extremely wary of people taking law into their own hands.