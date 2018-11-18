At least 3 people were killed and several others suffered injuries while unknown bike-borne assailants threw a bomb at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village on Sunday, reports said. Many people gathered at Rajasansi village in Amritsar after a suspected explosive device went off on Sunday.

Amritsar blast: At least 3 people were killed and several others suffered injuries while unknown bike-borne assailants threw a bomb at a congregation of devotees at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar’s Rajasansi village on Sunday, reports said. Many people gathered at Rajasansi village in Amritsar after a suspected explosive device went off on Sunday. IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar has cofirmed three deaths in the explosion. He said injured people have been admitted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the national Capital has been put on high alert after the expolosion at Nirankari Bhawan in Punjab. The security arrangements at all Nirankari Bhawan would be raised in the wake of a bomb blast in Punjab’s Amritsar.

On November 16, the Punjab Police released posters of Zakir Moosa, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit with reported links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), after he was reportedly spotted in Amritsar. The intelligence agencies also issued a letter stating that seven members of the terror outfit JeM were believed to be sighted in Ferozepur district of the state.

The reformative group Sant Nirankari Mission has faced several violent attacks in the past too. In April 24, 2014, Nirankari head Baba Gurbachan Singh had been shot dead in Delhi while he was returning to his headquarters on Delhi’s northern fringe after addressing a congregation of his supporters in Paharganj in central Delhi.

More details awaited.

Spot visuals: Several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village. More details awaited. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Fzk0FW4725 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More