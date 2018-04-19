A 31-year-old Sikh woman who was on a visit to Pakistan for a pilgrimage has reportedly married a Muslim man in the region. The family suspects that the lady has come under the influence of ISI and may have converted forcefully. The incident has sparked a controversy that Pakistan is deliberately forcing innocent civilians in order to conquer India.

A Sikh woman from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district who had gone on a pilgrimage to Pakistan has reportedly converted her religion to Islam. The woman, Kiran Bala has been married to a Lahore-based Pakistani national. According to a report, woman’s old father-in-law, Tarsem Singh is suspecting that she has fallen into a trap of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and may have been forced to convert and re-marry a Muslim man. At present, Bala has 3 children who are residing with their grandparents in Punjab’s Garhshankar sub-division which is 90 km away from Chandigarh. Their father had passed away in 2013.

The latest Pakistani media report suggests that a 31-year-old lady embraced Islam from Lahore’s Darul Uloom Naeemia on April 16 and later performed ‘nikah’ (marriage) with Muhammed Azam who is a resident of Hanjarwal Multan Road in the region. However, on a closer look, one aspect that has mired controversy is about Bala’s visa extension application. Reportedly, she has been named as Amna Bibi but her signature has been recorded as Amina in the application. She has applied for an extension of visa to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing “threats of assassination” to her life in India.

Time and again, Pakistan has denied claims by India for influencing Indian pilgrims on the border issue. Recently, India raised its voice against Islamabad for attempting to incite a group of Sikh pilgrims who had gone to Pakistan to attend Baisakhi and Khalsa Janamdin on the famous Khalistan issue.

