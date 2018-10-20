Punjab train tragedy: The Punjab Police has reportedly detained the driver of the train that struck down over 60 people on Friday night while they were enjoying the burning of Ravan effigy in Amritsar. Reports suggest that the train driver stated that he was given a clear signal and was not aware of the presence of hundreds of people on rail tracks

Coming out as a major development in Amritsar train tragedy, the driver of the train has reportedly claimed that he was given a green signal by the railway authorities. He added that he was not aware of Dusshera celebrations taking place at that time on railway tracks as he was given a clear signal. Just a few hours after the Punjab train mishap took place, the Punjab and Railway Police detained the driver for crushing more than 60 people while they were enjoying the burning of Ravan effigy on Dusshera. On Friday night, scores were struck down by a speeding train in Amritsar. The matter was highlighted after a video that captured the whole incident went viral on social media.

Commenting on the matter, the Punjab Police officials said that they had detained the driver of the train from the railway station in Ludhiana. He was later questioned about the Amritsar train tragedy that took place in Amritsar city at the Jora Phatak near Dhobi Ghat. During the questioning, it was found that the train driver was not aware of the presence of hundreds of people on the rail tracks. Reports suggest that no action has yet been taken against the driver by the police authorities.

The Dusshera event in Amritsar was reportedly organised by the ruling Congress. A repot by NDTV suggest that the organisers of the Dusshera event are absconding. Soon after the incident took place, the witnesses present at the spot blamed Congress for their alleged role in the mishap. Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest of the Dusshera event.

Several witnesses claimed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu continued with her speech as the train struck down hundreds of people. Meanwhile, refuting the claims, Navjot Kaur said that she had left the event 15 minutes before the mishap took place.

