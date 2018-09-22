Where Congress is busy sweeping votes, the alliance of Sukhbir Singh Badal's Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is giving stiff competition to their rivals. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has failed to secure a single seat so far.

Amid the counting of votes for zila parishads and panchayat samitis polls in Punjab, the Congress has emerged as the frontrunner by leading several districts. As per the latest reports, the Rahul Gandhi-led party was leading in major areas like Patiala, Bhatinda, Ludhiana and Jalandhar. It has come as a boon for the Congress which is heavily touted to win the elections after a gap of over a decade.

The counting of votes began on Saturday morning, three days after the polling was affected by the violence that broke out in the state after reports of rigging by opposition parties. The main tussle was between the workers of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.

Earlier on the polling day, 58.10 percent voter turnout was recorded in the state. Mansa district registered the highest voter turnout at 71.66 percent while Tarn Taran saw the lowest at 43.77 percent.

During the elections, a total of 17,268 polling booths were set up with 35 observers appointed to look after them. In order to contain any potential mishaps, around 50,000 policemen were deployed at the polling booths.

For zila parishads, 33 candidates were elected unopposed to various zila parishads and 369 candidates to panchayat samitis. Among the 1,27,87,395 registered voters, 60,99,053 were women while the rest were men.

