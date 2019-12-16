A panel discussion on the topic “Delhi Fateh Banda Singh Bahadur Toan Ranjit Singh De Daur Da Jangi Itihas” was held on the inaugural day of Military Literature Festival that started at Lake Club, here today. This panel discussion was moderated by eminent Punjabi writer Babbu Teer and the other panelists included Lt Col (Retd) Jasjit Singh Gill, historian Dr Amanpreet Singh Gill and academician Prof Jasbir Singh.

During the panel discussion, educationist Prof Jasbir Singh spoke about the time of 18th century, starting from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur till the establishment of Sikh rule under Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He said that the Sikhs have always been known from their resistance towards invading forces. He said that it is a misconception that the pre-partition Punjab was considered to be the gateway to India and that is why, the Punjabis had their fighting spirit. Because several invaders had entered India from this route. He said that Punjabis have always stood against invaders and always fought for safeguarding their motherland as well as for the sake of their self esteem and pride.

He said that if any person wants to learn more about the war history of that period, they can get several examples from “jangnama’s” as well as “wars” written in several languages of the region. Prof Jasbir Singh also said that when wars took place at that time in Punjab, people from all communities, religions and castes participated and their fought against the invaders as one.

Lt Col (Retd) Jasjit Singh Gill spoke in detail about the lifespan of Adina Baig Khan, who founded Dinanagar town of Punjab. He said that Adina Baig Khan was a notorious character and was close to almost all rulers of that time. He also spoke about the professional military of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He said that some people think that the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was trained by the Europeans, which is factually wrong as he always had a disciplined and well trained army. He also spoke that to understand history, one should stay away from politics, religion and myths.

Historian Dr Amanpreet Singh Gill said that to win a war, more than the military strength, the people of that land need to have a thought process, where they cannot allow invaders to rule them. He also stressed that the Sirhand Fateh was a much bigger event than even Delhi Fateh as when Delhi was won, the Mughal rulers of that time were already going through testing times, whereas when Baba Banda Singh Bahadur won Sirhand, the Mughals were at their peak and had never even imagined that it could even be possible. He said that the Mughals at that time had a bigger army as compared to the one of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, and despite this fact, he won. The other reason of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s victory was that all sections of society had supported him in war against the Mughals.

He said that Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was also instrumental in winning the hearts of its people with the help of social as well as land reforms.

Writer Babbu Teer said that even our tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji had said that there is no harm to pick up weapons to fight the evil forces. She also spoke about the history of the period surrounding Delhi Fateh by the Sikh forces.

