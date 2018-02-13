Defence ministry has given a go-ahead to capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 15,935 crore on Tuesday. The proposal includes the purchase of 7.40 lakh assault rifles, 5,719 sniper rifles and light machine guns in order to strengthen the armed forces. The approval has come at a time when India is mourning the death of its soldiers in Sunjuwan terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a major development, defence ministry has given a go-ahead to capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 15,935 crore. The proposal includes the purchase of 7.40 lakh assault rifles, 5,719 sniper rifles and light machine guns in order to boost the strength of the armed forces. The proposals which had been waiting for an approval for a long time were cleared during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The approval has come at a time when India is mourning the death of its soldiers in Sunjuwan terror attack in J&K. India and China are also not on best of terms with the latter aggressively posturing in various sectors along the Sino-India border. Following the approval of the proposal, formal tenders will be floated in order to invite technical and commercial bids from armament companies.As per the reports, the entire process can take quite a long time and will comprise of field trials.

“These rifles will be made under the Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation, through both the Ordnance Factory Board and the private industry at an estimated cost of Rs 12,280 crore,” an official said. In order to strengthen anti-submarine warfare capabilities of Indian Naval Ships, the DAC has accorded approval for the procurement of Advanced Torpedo Decoy Systems (ATDS) for the Navy as well.

Earlier, giving out a stern warning to Pakistan Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the country will have to pay for the ‘Jammu misadventure’. She added that the deaths of soldiers won’t go in vain.