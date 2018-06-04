A day after Purulia SP said that post-mortem report of the BJP worker, who was found hanging from a power transmission, suggests that he committed suicide, the family has refused to accept the report saying he was killed by TMC men. The murder of two BJP workers in less than a week in the same area has taken a political angle as BJP has alleged the deaths were political murders carried out at the behest of the TMC. The saffron party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Refusing to accept that Dhulal committed suicide, his father alleged that he was killed by TMC workers

Three days after 18-year-old BJP’s youth wing was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur in West Bengal’s Purulia district, another BJP worker was found dead in the same area and now for another shocker, police claimed that the BJP worker committed suicide. The police said that the postmortem report of the BJP worker suggested the man, Dhulal Kumar, 2nd BJP worker who was found hanging, committed suicide. Speaking to media, Purulia SP Akash Magharia said that postmortem report suggests that death was due to asphyxia, hanging ante-mortem and suicidal ingestion.

Refusing to accept that Dhulal committed suicide, his father alleged that he was killed by TMC workers. He said that they (Dhulal’s family) were convinced that he did not commit suicide, he was killed by TMC workers.

The murder of two BJP workers in less than a week in the same area has taken a political angle as BJP has alleged the deaths were political murders carried out at the behest of the TMC. The saffron party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

In the latest case, BJP worker’s body was found hanging from a power transmission tower near the fields in Dava village on Saturday.

In the case before that, Police had recovered an unsigned note that deceased was punished for working for the BJP. However, nothing of such kind was found in the current case. In a strong-worded criticism, BJP president Amit Shah termed the incident as shameful and inhumane.

Human Resource Minister, Prakash Javadkar, had also attacked the TMC government over deaths. He said alleged killings were worst kind of crime. He condemned the killings calling them brutal political murders.

In the wake of these events and police claiming the alleged murder to be a case of suicide, BJP has attacked the TMC saying that Mamata Banerjee has failed to maintain law and order in the state. BJP has further said that people of West Bengal will defiantly teach them a lesson to those behind the incident.

