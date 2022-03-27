Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. In his address, PM Modi highlighted the exponential rise in India’s exports and said when a person’s resolve becomes certain, his success also becomes certain.

Talking about the presence of Indian products in International markets, PM Modi said if you visit abroad, you’ll find made in India products and that’s the power of India’s ‘Make In India’ programme. He emphasised that when every Indian becomes vocal for local, local will become global.



Highlighting the impact made by GeM in agritech, he called on all Indians to become self reliant and said it was earlier believed only big people could sell products to the Government but the Government eMarketplace Portal has changed this; it shows the spirit of a New India. Lauding Swami Shivanand and his fitness, he wished for his long and healthy life and urged youngsters to take inspiration from him.

Emphasising the opportunities that lie in health & sports sector, he gave a shout out to startups like Kapiva, Ixoreal and more. He then lauded Chandra Kishore, Rahul Maharana for their contribution towards Clean India mission.

The 87th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme comes after BJP’s mega victory in recently concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.