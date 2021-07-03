Pushkar Singh Dhami has been appointed as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. He will be taking reigns from former CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

BJP’s Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister of Uttarakhand late on Friday night only four months after taking charge. This development comes when Uttarakhand is due for its next Assembly election in less than a year. The BJP’s 57 Uttarakhand legislators are scheduled to choose a new leader today who is likely to become the state’s eleventh Chief Minister.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who had been in Delhi for the past three days holding meetings with the BJP’s top leadership, was asked yesterday afternoon to quit. Soon after, he sought an appointment with Governor Baby Rani Maurya, but before that he handed his resignation to party Chief JP Nadda. “Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. Bye-polls could not be held because of COVID-19,. I am thankful to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every opportunity they have given to me so far,” Tirath Singh Rawat said in a press conference.

Rawat’s resignation came less than four months after he took over as Chief Minister replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat. With this, the BJP is now expected to choose a new leader and the state is likely to get its third chief minister in nearly four months. Responding to the situation, Senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat attacked the BJP on Friday, saying it was false propaganda that a by-election could not be held due to Covid or that Rawat was resigning because of constitutional compulsions. “The saffron party has given three chief ministers during a period of five years” he added.

The BJP has called a meeting of its legislative group on Saturday afternoon at the party headquarters in Dehradun. The names of nearly half-a-dozen MLAs have already begun doing the rounds as possible future CM, including that of Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Pushkar Singh Dhami. A section of party leaders has also suggested the name of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, sources said.

Though the Uttarakhand’s fate is yet to be decided but Tirath Singh Rawat’s 114-days short stay was packed with controversies. His handling of the Kumbh Mela at the peak of the Covid spike and the comment that “no RT-PCR test was required” provoked a huge backlash. Observers eagerly wait to see how Uttarakhand’s politics unfolds.