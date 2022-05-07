Alina Kabaeva, the reputed lover of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is named in the sixth proposed package of European Union penalties against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

Alina Kabaeva, the reputed lover of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is named in the sixth proposed package of European Union penalties against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kabaeva, who has been romantically linked to Putin, was included in a proposed EU sanctions list, according to two European diplomatic sources.

According to an EU Commission source, names can be removed or added at the discretion of member states at this point, and it is expected to be a matter of negotiation when a new sanctions package is offered.

However, EU has not yet given its approval to the proposed proposal.

Kabaeva and Putin are said to have met while she was a teenage gymnast competing in European championships and at the Olympic Games. At the 2004 Athens Games, she won the gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics.

She was picked as one of the torch carriers when Russia hosted the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014, an event that occurred just before Russia unlawfully annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russian Orthodox Church spokesperson Vladimir Legoida said Wednesday that the proposed penalties are out of touch with “common sense.”

On Telegram, Legoida said that the more indiscriminate (these) sanctions become, the more they lose touch with common sense.

Since the commencement of the Ukrainian conflict, the EU has increased its economic sanctions against Russia. Recently, the EU proposed a ban on Russian oil imports, which would have a significant impact on Russia’s economy, though Hungary, an EU member with close ties to Putin, is likely to sabotage any such measures.