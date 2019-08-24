PV Sindhu entered the final of the World Championships third time consecutively. She won the match within 40 minutes defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14. Sai Praneeth claimed a bronze medal in the tournament.

PV Sindhu entered World Championships final for the third time consecutively. Sindhu destroyed China’s Chen Yu Fei within 40 minutes 21-7, 21-14 and just one step away from winning the gold medal and achieving the rare honour. The 24-year-old PV Sindhu won silver medals in the last two editions of World Championships. Sindhu had suffered a defeat to Carolina Marin of Spain in 2018 World Championships and lost against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash.

India’s Sai Praneeth suffered a defeat to World No 1 Kento Momota 13-21, 8-21 and claimed a bronze medal.

PV Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF World Championship final 2019 on Sunday. The Japanese player had defeated Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-finals 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 on Saturday. PV Sidhu started the match with full dominance and looked in good touch throughout the whole match. The Indian shuttler won the first game within a quarter of an hour.

Yu Fei came back in the second game but could not give any trouble to Sidhu as the 25-minute long second game bagged by the Indian shutter. Tall PV Sidhu took advantage of her height and reached every corner of the court to hand a defeat to the Chinese shuttler 21-14 in the second game.

PV Sindhu claimed her fifth World Championship medal on Friday and B Sai Praneeth won the bronze medal and became the first Indian male in 36 years to achieve a medal in the prestigious event.

