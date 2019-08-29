Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani questioned by Hyderabad Police in QNET scam: The Cyberabad police in Hyderabad on Thursday questioned Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani for their alleged involvement in the Rs 5,000-crore Ponzi scheme, reports said. Earlier, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the police had issued notices to top 500 promoters of the scheme including actors Shahrukh Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani, Pooja Hegde and Allu Sirish for taking part in the events organised by the company. Reports said Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani responded to the notices through their advocates while reply from other celebrities was awaited.

Bollywood actors Muniba Mazari, Muttiah Murlidharan, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and tennis great Martina Hingis were brand ambassadors of QNET. Apart from that, QNET sponsored mega-events like the IIFA Awards and the Title sponsor of Asian Championship Hockey 2016.

The move came after the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad registered 38 cases and arrested 70 people for their alleged involvement in the QNet scam including a case against Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt.Ltd — a sub-franchise of Qnet. The Registrar of Companies (ROC), Bengaluru, filed a petition in the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal under Section 271 of the Companies Act 2013 for winding up Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt.Ltd. The police also warned people not to join or enroll in any schemes offered by Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt.Ltd. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) also initiated proceedings to wind up Qnet.

Refuting all the allegations labelled against it, QNet said it challenged the report at the appropriate judicial forum. The company clarified that it operates in full compliance of the direct selling guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in September 2016.

What is QNET scam?

QNet is an e-commerce-based leading Asian direct selling company, which markets high-quality range of products in the categories of home care, personal care, skincare, health food supplements, watches and holiday packages. The QNET scam, as reported by the media, is a case of cheating by Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt. Ltd. Vihaan Direct Selling was formerly known as Gold Quest and Quest Net. The promoters of this scheme shifted base and formed a new company called Quest Net when the litigation and criminal cases against it were underway. As many as 172 persons had complained against the company in Chennai. Reports said software employees, unemployed youth and homemakers were the company’s easy targets. The police claimed the company was running a money circulation scheme in the guise of selling products. It sold a few products and duped people by giving motivational speeches, the police said.

