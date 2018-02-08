The quack, who allegedly infected 33 people with HIV in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has been arrested on Wednesday. The matter came to light when over 33 HIV-positive cases were identified during three health camps held on January 24, 25 and 26 at Premganj, Chakmirpur and Kirwidiyapur villages in Bangarmau area.

The quack, who allegedly infected 33 people with HIV in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has been arrested on Wednesday. The quack infected 33 people with HIV over the last 10 months, using the same syringe for all the patients. According to a police official, the accused was arrested from his house at Shivbakshkhera village and will be produced in court on Thursday. According to a health camp report from November last year at least 40 positive cases have been reported from Unnao.

After a complaint filed by Dr Pramod Kumar Dohrey, the medical superintendent of Bangarmau Community Health Centre, the accused were booked under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 269 (negligence likely to spread disease) of the IPC and under Indian Medical Council Act. After the inspection, a case was lodged against the quack in Bangarmau police station. On Wednesday, National Aids Control Organisation and UP AIDS Control Society visited affected village in Bangarmau, the district hospital and CMO’s office.

The accused quack was using the same syringe for treating different patients for at least a year. He used to fool people with magical treatment and that all for just Rs 10. According to the people habiting in the area, they visited a quack for treatment where the accused used a single needle on all the patients. According to reports, if a proper test to be conducted around 500 such cases would come up.