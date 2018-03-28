India's renowned Historian and Professor Emerita at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Romila Thapar, in an interview to the national daily, The Hindu, talked about the difference between myth and history and the attempts to blur the distinction between them, citizen's protest against the film that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, asserting that the film depicted their medieval queen ‘wrongly and also how asking questions in the reign of the current ruling regime is being discouraged.

In the first week of May 2018, a committee formed by the culture ministry had suggested that efforts should be made to find a correlation between the ancient Indian history and the great Indian epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. On asking if this is plan is useful or problematic, India’s renowned Historian and Professor Emerita at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Romila Thapar, in an interview to the national daily, The Hindu, said, “History is generally not written by committees but by individual historians.” In the interview she also talked about the difference between myth and history and the attempts to blur the distinction between them, citizen’s protest against the film that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, asserting that the film depicted their medieval queen ‘wrongly’ and how asking questions in the reign of the current ruling regime is being discouraged.

According to her essay in The Public Intellectual in India, she asserts on the idea of “a society like the one we live in needs its public intellectuals” because in the past 3-4 years asking questions has been discouraged emphatically, especially questions that are against the Narendra Modi regime, according to her. Today, we are told what is right and what is wrong and we are being told this by the current ruling regime, she added. In December 2017, BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde speaking at an event in the Koppal district of Karnataka, said that he wants people to identify themselves by their caste or religion, instead of saying that they are secular. On the ideas of secularism, she said, “Secularism requires the coexistence of religions. It also requires the equal status of all religions. And it cannot bolster a Hindu Rashtra where Hindus have a primary and privileged citizenship.

Referring to her latest book, Talking History, published by Oxford University Press, in the interview she spoke of the difference between mythology and knowledge. On the former, she said, “Myths that have to do with history have to draw some comment from the historian. The historian has to differentiate between the mythologised narrative and a historical narrative.” She added historian’s explanation of history is different from mythological explanation as the latter’s explanation is based on fantasy and imagination.

