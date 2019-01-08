Lok Sabha cleared a bill to provide 10 per cent quota to economically weaker candidates in general category for jobs and education. There were many Opposition parties in the house that kept calling it a political gimmick of the BJP ahead of the general elections 2019, nevertheless, the bill was passed by an overwhelming majority.

Just a couple of hours after 10 per cent quota for economically weak in general category was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed it as a landmark judgement and thanked all the Members of Parliament (MPs) who took part in the four-and-a-half hour long debate today. PM Modi also reiterated his vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and stressed how he intends to fulfil that promise.

PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: “The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation’s history. It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.”

The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation's history. It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.

“I thank MPs from all the parties who supported The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. I also appreciate those MP colleagues who enriched today’s debate with their views,” he further wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Commenting on one of his key pre-poll promises, PM Modi went onto say, “We are resolutely committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities.”

We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities.

The Congress-led opposition has been vociferously protesting against the reservation bill calling it extremely opportunistic of the BJP and further accusing it of trying to appease certain sections of society ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

