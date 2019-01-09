After much debate in Lok Sabha, the quota bill was cleared by the lower house on Tuesday which grants 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections among general category in jobs and education. The bill, however, has not gone down well with Opposition as they continue to ridicule the BJP-led government for not doing enough research on the bill before passing it.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at the Opposition for opposing the quota bill and for calling the government opportunistic. The senior BJP leader reiterated that there are people among upper castes like Brahmins and Rajputs as well and they require consideration as well. Hitting back at the opportunistic comments, Prasad said that this is just a start as there are a lot of such boons to be announced by the government very soon.

While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the quota bill saying that there is a large number of people from upper castes like Brahmins and Rajputs who are poor as well. “Are we not supposed to think about them,” asked the BJP leader.

“The country has given us the right to make and change laws in both the Houses. The only restriction is that the basic structure of the Constitution should not be amended. The minister also said that the reservation does not come under the basic structure,” added RS Prasad.

The Opposition has also labelled the quota bill as a political gimmick to appease a certain section of people ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While many others have questioned the government as to why the bill was introduced so late.

Ravi Shankar Prasad used an interesting analogy while defending the bill’s timing, he said, “Cricket mein chhakka slog over mein lagta hai, jab match close hota hai tab lagta hai. Agar aapko issi pe pareshani hai, to yeh pehla chakka nahi hai, aur chakke aane wale hain.” (As a cricket match draws to a close, slog overs witness many sixes. And if people have a problem with that then it is not the first six, as there are many sixes coming soon.)

