The central government on Friday pushed for 22.5% quota for SC/ST employees in government jobs promotions. It comes a day after CJI Dipak Misra constituted a five-judge Constitution bench to examine verdict on SC/ST quota in government jobs.

The central government on Friday pushed for reservation for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe in jobs promotion. Attorney General KK Venugopal while submitting Narendra Modi government’s stand in the Supreme Court said there is no adequate representation of the backward community in government jobs promotions. AG further said the government seeks 22.5% quota for SC/ST employees. “Reservation in promotion given to SC/ST community is right or wrong, I don’t want to comment. But they suffered for more than 1000 years. Atrocities on them happen even today, ” news agency ANI quoted AG KK Venugopal as saying.

The Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench, constituted by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is examining whether its 12-year-old verdict that had dealt with the issue of providing reservations to SC and ST categories in government job promotions is right or wrong.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More