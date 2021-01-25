Heavy security has been deployed all over the capital as the Kisan rally turns violent. From Red Fort to ITO, what was initially planned as a peaceful protest, has taken to the streets. In the visuals coming in, the protestors can be seen raising yellow flags at the Red fort. In view of security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the tractor rally, Delhi Police has issued revised traffic advisories.

Considering the chaos in the National Capital, Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered to suspend Internet services in some parts of Delhi-NCR. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed, as per DMRC sources. Entry/exit gates of all stations on the green line, Lal Quila, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations have also been closed.

In the grab of tractor rally, the agitating protestors also went up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th-century monument and raised saffron flags. While the government had opposed the rally to be held on the same day as the country’s Republic Day, the Supreme Court had earlier upheld the farmers’ constitutional right to hold a peaceful protest. 

The farmers’ union so far has rejected the government’s proposal to defer the farm laws for 18 months and established that they will not settle for anything other than the repeal of the laws. Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh are expected to join the tractor rally in the national capital. Meanwhile, farmers from Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to register their protests and support the Punjab farmers.

 