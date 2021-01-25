Farmers' protest intensifies as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security. In the visuals coming in, the protestors can be seen raising yellow flags at the Red fort.

Heavy security has been deployed all over the capital as the Kisan rally turns violent. From Red Fort to ITO, what was initially planned as a peaceful protest, has taken to the streets. In the visuals coming in, the protestors can be seen raising yellow flags at the Red fort. In view of security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the tractor rally, Delhi Police has issued revised traffic advisories.

Considering the chaos in the National Capital, Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered to suspend Internet services in some parts of Delhi-NCR. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed, as per DMRC sources. Entry/exit gates of all stations on the green line, Lal Quila, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations have also been closed.

In the grab of tractor rally, the agitating protestors also went up the mast on the ramparts of the historic 17th-century monument and raised saffron flags. While the government had opposed the rally to be held on the same day as the country’s Republic Day, the Supreme Court had earlier upheld the farmers’ constitutional right to hold a peaceful protest.

Despite all our efforts, some orgs & individuals violated route & indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We've always held that peace is our biggest strength& any violation would hurt the movement: Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#FarmersProtests Watch protestors stop NewsX reporters at the Red Fort pic.twitter.com/lJwCPok059 — NewsX (@NewsX) January 26, 2021

Internet services snapped in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the prevailing law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/5rcHwb27qY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Protestors enter Red Fort in Delhi, wave flags from the ramparts of the fort pic.twitter.com/4dgvG1iHZo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Delhi: Following farmer-police clash at ITO, a group of farmers reach Red Fort pic.twitter.com/kZ7QYVBwyr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts: Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The farmers’ union so far has rejected the government’s proposal to defer the farm laws for 18 months and established that they will not settle for anything other than the repeal of the laws. Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh are expected to join the tractor rally in the national capital. Meanwhile, farmers from Maharashtra have gathered in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to register their protests and support the Punjab farmers.

DTC bus vandalised by protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/ABxOkzlyjH — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Farmers tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws gets underway at Tikri border Tractor rally route: Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/yTr2gaHY7w — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Delhi-UP Ghazipur border: Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today Farmers at Ghazipur border to follow the route -Gazipur border-Apsra border-Hapur Road-IMS College-Lal Kuan-Gazipur border#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/lA2biZa0qf — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021