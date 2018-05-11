Recently, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb was in Udaipur to address a gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore. While addressing a gathering, Biplab Deb said that Tagore had given away his Noble Prize award to show his protest against the British rule.

Newly-elected Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb who made headlines after claiming that internet and satellites existed during the era of Mahabharata has committed yet another gaffe. Recently, the Tripura CM was in Udaipur to address a gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore. While addressing the event, Deb said that Tagore had given away his Noble Prize award to mark his protest against the British rule. The following remarks by the leader come in just a few days after it was reported that PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had summoned Biplab Kumar Deb over his remarks.

Tripura leader was also heard saying that Gitanjali had conferred the world’s best award to Rabindranath Tagore. Rabindranath Tagore did receive the Nobel Prize for poetry in 1913. However, Tagore had denied Knighthood in protest against the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in 1919. Well, this is not the first time that Tripura CM Deb has made headlines over his bizarre comments. Earlier, the minister claimed that internet is not new, it existed during Mahabharata era.

The minister also advised the youth of the nation that they should not run behind politicians for government jobs and rather be self-employed by starting their own business. While addressing a gathering during the Civil Service Day at Pragyna Bhavan Tripura’s Biplab said that after pursuing mechanical engineering youth should not opt for civil services. He added, “Civil engineers should join civil services as they have the knowledge and experience to help build administration and society.”

He also gave out few tips to the youth asking them to buy cows and start a dairy. As per reports, the CM of Tripura said, “He said, “Every household should have a cow. Milk costs Rs 50 per liter. Keep a cow in a home. A graduate spends 10 years looking for a job. If they kept a cow for 10 years, they’d have Rs 10 lakh in the bank.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App