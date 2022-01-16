Followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal too showed interest in welcoming Tesla to set up its EV manufacturing plant in India.

After Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil has invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up units in the state. Responding to Elon Musk’s tweet back in which he had said Tesla was working through many challenges in starting business in India, Patil tweeted that Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India and it will provide him all the necessary help to get established in India. He further invited him to establish Tesla’s manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

Followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal too showed interest in welcoming Tesla to set up its EV manufacturing plant in India. West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani replied to Musk’s tweet and stated that West Bengal has the best infrastructure and Mamata Banerjee has got the vision. He added, “Bengal means business’.

Earlier, Telangana’s Rama Rao has made a strong pitch to Elon Musk for setting up units in India saying he would be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges.

“Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India,” Rama Rao responded to Elon Musk’s tweet.

Back in 2020, Elon Musk had that Tesla would set up manufacturing units for electric vehicles in India. A Tesla subsidiary firm named India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been set up, which is based out of Bengaluru.