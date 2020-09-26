RKSC launched its first virtual Margadarshak Orientation session on 26th September 2020. Around 100 employees from Central, State and other institutions took part, where participants were briefed on the understanding of sexual harassment at the workplace, reporting procedures and provisions available.

Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) launched its first virtual Margadarshak Orientation session on 26th September 2020. Around 100 employees from Central, State and other institutions took part. Prominent among the participating companies are, CIPET, NFC, Infosys, TCS, Genpact, Cyient. The participants included 58 Women and 42 men. Shri Mahesh M Bhagwat IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda interacted with the participants and briefed on the understanding of sexual harassment at the workplace, reporting procedures and provisions available.

Emphasis was laid on various platforms that were available for women to approach and to report various forms of abuse against them. The orientation program enables employees of various institutions to help women at their workplace and their neighbourhood to report abuse and channelise them through legal bodies towards a solution,” he said.

An overview of the RKSC Margadarshak program and also all the five forums was given by Shri. Dass Gunalan, Vice Chairman, RKSC. DCP Malkajgiri Ms. Rakshitha Murthy, the Convenor of the Women Forum RKSC briefed on the launch of Margadarshak program and said women should stand up against violence or abuse, be self-reliant, voice off and reach for any help needed.

Mrs Latha Ramasubramanyam, Joint Secretary, RKSC Women’s Forum said the purpose of the training is to help the Margadarshaks experience in real time, counselling of women in distress. The event was coordinated by Smt VishnuPriya who is the advisor of RKSC Women’s Forum, SHE team DCP Mrs. Saleema, Women’s forum Marghadarshak lead Ms. Nandita & the Chief Coordinator Mrs Savithri .

