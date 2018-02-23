Facing a racist attack during his recent UK visit where a man attacked him by tugging his turban saying 'Muslim ... go back', Ravneet Pal Singh has now spoken out on this distressing incident. The Sikh environmentalist has said that the Indian government and Gurudwara committees should be in dialogue with other countries and they should be recognised as 'Sikhs' while the turban representing their religion.

Speaking about the incident, Ravneet Pal Singh said that it happened inside the Parliament premises. “I was not able to believe that it was a racist attack. Later he shook my turban, we realised that it had to be a racist attack.” This disgusting incident took place in the security queue when he was about to enter Portcullis House which is the extension of the House of Commons complex in Westminster. According to a leading daily, Ravneet said that it was a white Anglo Saxon man who was not speaking English but from whatever he was able to get was ‘Muslim’ and ‘go back’. The attacker shook his turban and ran from the spot. “I am not sure why he was shouting and why he attacked my turban. I was able to prevent my turban coming off and he ran away when I shouted back but it was an extremely distressing experience,” Ravneet Pal Singh said.

Indian govt & Gurudwara committees should be in dialogue with other countries. We should be known as 'Sikhs'. Turbans should be represented as a symbol of a religion: Ravneet Pal Singh, who was attacked in UK. pic.twitter.com/J8U4dAbV1s — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Following this case, officers of the Metropolitan police are carrying the investigation forward after an assault call was reported to them. The Metropolitan police has registered an assault case but no arrests have been made so far but officers from Westminster are investigating. Environmentalist Ravneet Singh along with his colleague Jaspreet Singh had went to meet British Sikh MP Tan Dhesi at Portcullis House in UK regarding the upcoming World Sikh Environment Day on March 14.

