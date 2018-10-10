At least 5 people were killed and several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI reports. The rescue operation is underway as several teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) from Varanasi and Lucknow have been rushed to the spot.

At least 5 people were killed and several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh, according to ANI reports. The rescue operation is underway as several teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) from Varanasi and Lucknow have been rushed to the spot. Taking cognisance of the train accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials and health authorities to provide all possible relief and rescue efforts.

Reports suggest that Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on way to the accident site. New Farakka Express, train number 14003 was going towards Allahabad, which is around 125 km from the accident site.

BJP leader Kalraj Mishra, who represents Uttar Pradesh as parliamentarian, expressed his grief over the accident and tweeted, “It’s very unfortunate to start a day with such a bad news, deeply pained by the accident as New Farakka Express derailed in Raebareli, deepest condolences to the families lost their loved ones, prayers for the speedy recovery of injured.”

According to Railway Ministry official figures, Piyush Goyal-led ministry has registered its best safety figures in five years for the corresponding 12-month period with 40 deaths in 75 accidents between September 2017 and August 2018. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

#SpotVisuals from Raebareli: 5 died, several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/aK1jiAuReV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2018

Updating…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More