Rafael Nadal will take on Russian star Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in the US Open 2019 finals. The match is expected to be a high-voltage clash as world no. 2 and no. 5 will lock horns together.

World number 2 Rafael Nadal advanced to the US Open 2019 finals after defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-1 in semis on Friday. Nadal will now lock horns with 5th position holder Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the title clash. Nadal will be bidding for the 5th time for the US Open trophy. Nadal, who made a thrilling come back almost after a year of injury, after the match said, entering finals means a lot to him as he faced a real tough time at the beginning of the season.

On the other side, Daniil Medvedev outclassed Bulgarian top seed Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 6-3 to book finals spot.

The coming Sunday will be a big day for Rafael Nadal as he will move a step closer to Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles if he beats Daniil Medvedev in the finals. Currently, he has 18 grand slam trophies in his bag. This will be his career’s 27th Grand Slam final, while 5th in the New York. The victorious Sunday for Nadal will equal the records of Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors.

Lauding his opponent, Nadal said he Medvedev is a strong player who has been moving strongly throughout the tournament. He added that he needs to showcase his best of the skills to defeat Medvedev.

Earlier in August, Nadal crushed Medvedev challenge in the Montreal final. But the world number 2 skipped Cincinnati clash, where Medvedev clinched the cup. The 23-year-old Medvedev is playing his first Grand Slam finals and has gone 20 from 2 in past 6 weeks. He secured the second spot at Washington and Canada clashes, while won the championship at Cincinnati and made to the US Open finals.

