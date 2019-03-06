Rafale case in Supreme Court: Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala questioned why the price of Rafale aircraft shot up to Rs 217 crore per piece from Rs 83 crore.

Rafale case in Supreme Court: The Congress on Wednesday renewed its attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the apex court that certain documents related to the pricing of Rafale fighter jet deal were stolen from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) either by public servants or others and an investigation is pending in this regard. He said that 12 important papers have been missing in this very sensitive case since the government is dealing with defence purchases which involve the security of the state.

Venugopal told the apex court that Rafale pricing papers were stolen and given to The Hindu which is a clear violation of the Official Secrets Act. The Hindu had published a detailed report on Rafale pricing. According to The Hindu, paragraph 69 states: “The final offer of 7878.98 million Euros (excluding additional mandatory weapons supplies of 10.55 million Euros) is 327.89 million Euros lower than the aligned cost of 8205.87 million Euros with respect of MMRCA [Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft] offer without taking into account the impact of BG [Bank Guarantees], which has been brought out at Para-23 above [emphasis added].”

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala questioned the ruling NDA government to explain why the price of Rafale aircraft shot up to Rs 217 crore per piece from Rs 83 crore. Surajewala also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading the nation on Rafale fighter jet deal.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refused to accept any fresh affidavit by advocate Prashant Bhushan. The Supreme Court also rejected a plea that sought a CBI investigation into the deal. The hearing on the Rafale deal will resume at 2 pm.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing a clutch of petitions filed by former ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Singh and two others seeking review of its December 14 judgment in the Rafale jet purchase matter.

On December 14, the Supreme Court had given a clean chit to the government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France under an inter-governmental agreement. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was directly involved in alleged financial irregularities in Rafale deal and he looted Rs 30,000 from the deal and gave it to Anil Ambani.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph in an open court had dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into Rafale deal by the petitioners. In their review pleas, the petitioners had alleged that the government mislead the court during earlier hearings and sought perjury proceedings against officials involved in it. On February 26, the apex court had directed listing of review petitions along with Centre’s plea for correction of a portion of the verdict.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More