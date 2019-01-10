Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale issue and asked him that why the Prime Minister is in a hurry to remove the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief. Previously in a press conference, Rahul Gandhi had challenged PM Modi for a one-on-one debate on the Rafale deal.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale issue and asked him that why the Prime Minister is in a hurry to remove the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief. Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter wall and questioned PM asking why was he in a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief? The Congress president further said that it’s the Rafale issue which is stopping the \Prime Minister to not allow the CBI chief to present his case ahead of the selection committee.

Rahul Gandhi related government’s action to the Rafale case and said that PM Modi was doing all this to save his government from the Rafale issue. Rahul Gandhi has been continuously hitting out at the BJP government alleging the Prime Minister of corruption and helping industrialist Anil Ambani whose company Reliance Defence is one of the offset partners in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief? 2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ? Answer: RAFALE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2019

Last week, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi raked the issue in the Parliament and accused the government of corruption in the Rafale jet deal following which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had hit back at the Congress president. Rahul Gandhi had also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one debate on the Rafale issue and said that he just needed 20 minutes with the Prime Minister to talk on the Rafale matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More