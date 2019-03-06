Congress on Wednesday renewed its attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the apex court that certain documents related to the pricing of Rafale fighter jet deal were stolen from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) either by public servants or others and an investigation is pending in this regard. He said that 12 important papers have been missing in this sensitive case related to defence purchases which involve the security of the state

Rafale case in Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of review petitions filed in the Rafale case till March 14 against its December 14 order. There are two petitions related to the case, first has been filed by former Union Ministers Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and advocate Prashant Bhushan and the second petition is by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Rafale Jet deal case in Supreme Court has been adjourned till March 14 https://t.co/jUUrHIl5Yp — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Venugopal told the apex court that Rafale pricing papers were stolen and given to The Hindu which is a clear violation of the Official Secrets Act. The Hindu had published a detailed report on Rafale pricing. According to The Hindu, paragraph 69 states: “The final offer of 7878.98 million Euros (excluding additional mandatory weapons supplies of 10.55 million Euros) is 327.89 million Euros lower than the aligned cost of 8205.87 million Euros with respect of MMRCA [Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft] offer without taking into account the impact of BG [Bank Guarantees], which has been brought out at Para-23 above [emphasis added].”

