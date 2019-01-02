Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations on the Rafale deal controversy and addressed issues like why HAL was not chosen as the aircraft manufacturer, and why there was no need to form a JPC to probe Rafale deal. The Finance Minister also said that NDA's Rafale deal was 20% cheaper than the UPA.

Amid the heated debate in the Lok Sabha on NDA’s Rafale deal controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday responded to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charge on why Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was not chosen as the offset partner or to manufacture the Rafale aircraft, said that HAL required 2.7 times more man-hours to manufacture the aircraft which would have taken more time to hand over the aircrafts to the Indian Air Force. Arun Jaitley said that it was the demand of the Air Force to hand over them the Rafale aircraft as soon as possible to increase the squadron ability of the air force.

Besides this, hitting back at Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on the Rafale deal, Arun Jaitley said that the deal which was done under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was 20% cheaper than the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) deal. He also responded on why no JPC is required to further study the Rafale deal since the matter went to Supreme Court which has given a clean chit to the government on the pricing issue, therefore, there is no point of having a JPC.

Arun Jaitley also addressed the allegations of the Congress party as to why the prices of the deal were not revealed and said that prices were not revealed due to the national security issue.

