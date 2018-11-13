Rafale controversy: Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has clarified that the money invested is not going directly to Reliance Group as claimed by Gandhi and it would match the amount since both Dassault and Reliance are supposed to put Rs 800 crore in the joint venture on 50:50 basis (the shareholding pattern is 49 percent Dassault and 51 per cent Reliance). The money is going into the JV (Dassault-Reliance) while engineers and workers from Dassault are taking the lead as far as the industrial part of the deal is concerned, he added.

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has thrown an open challenge at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s claim that the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal inked between India and France is a clear case of corruption, the ANI reported. In an interview to the news agency, Eric Trappier claimed that Rahul Gandhi is lying about the details of the Dassault-Reliance joint-venture for offset contracts in the multi-billion fighter jet deal. Trappier also said the truth he had declared before and the statements he made are true and he doesn’t have a reputation of lying and anybody in his position as CEO won’t lie.

The Congress president alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the decision maker and he benefited his “friend” and businessman Anil Ambani through the offset clause to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore. On November 2, the Congress president alleged that Dassault invested Rs 284 crore in Anil Ambani’s company and Ambani used that money to purchase land in Nagpur. Rahul also blamed the Dassault Aviation CEO for lying. The Opposition led by the Congress, claims that the price at which India is buying Rafale aircraft now is Rs 1,670 crore per piece which is three times higher than the price negotiated by the erstwhile UPA government at Rs 526 crore per piece.

Trappier clarified that the money invested is not going directly to Reliance Group as claimed by Gandhi and it would match the amount since both Dassault and Reliance are supposed to put Rs 800 crore in the joint venture on 50:50 basis (the shareholding pattern is 49 percent Dassault and 51 per cent Reliance). The money is going into the JV (Dassault-Reliance) while engineers and workers from Dassault are taking the lead as far as the industrial part of the deal is concerned, he added. On being questioned about the involvement of Reliance Group in the deal, he said Dassault chose Ambani by themselves and the aviation giant already has 30 partners other than Reliance.

#Visuals: First look of the #Rafale jet for the Indian Air Force, from the Istre-Le Tube airbase in France pic.twitter.com/Qv4aJdgjI7 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018

Earlier, the Dassault CEO had made it clear that business with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group would amount to Rs 850 crore, not Rs 30,000 crore as claimed by Rahul Gandhi. Dassault Aviation sticks to the laws of France and laws of India and the law of the contract. The French company is against corruption and they are open to the investigation, he said.

Trappier also said the price of 36 Rafales was exactly the same compared to 18 jets in a fly-away condition. 36 is the double of 18. So as far as I was concerned, it should have been double the price. But because it was government to government deal, there was negotiation, I had to decrease price by 9 percent.”

He said India is witnessing a kind of domestic political fight over the Rafale deal because the country braces for elections but what is important for him is the truth and the truth is that it is a clean deal and the IAF is happy with this deal. The IAF is supporting the deal because they need the fighter jets for their own defence to be at the top, he added.

Amid ongoing Opposition onslaught over the Rafale deal, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Monday submitted details of the Rafale deal in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court. The case will be heard next on Wednesday. The government had finalised to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault at Rs 59,000 crore through a government to government deal in April 2015.

#WATCH: ANI editor Smita Prakash interviews CEO Eric Trappier at the Dassault aviation hangar in Istre- Le Tube air… https://t.co/0igomqmE2i — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018

