Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday responded on the authenticity of the audio tape on the Rafale deal which it had released earlier and said that he had asked Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan whether he can play the tape in House but she denied to give the permission.

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that the entire cabinet heard what Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said and alleged that he was actually threatening and blackmailing PM Modi because the former Defence Minister had the information on the Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi: I asked the Lok Sabha Speaker can I play the tape, Speaker refused to allow me to play it, so there was no question of authenticity of the tape there. Congress has already played it. Also, there might be other tapes as well #RafaleDeal pic.twitter.com/b91QeTgpZ0 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

Wednesday witnessed a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Rafale controversy as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were at loggerheads on the issue. Rahul Gandhi kept on levelling the allegation on the Modi government that the Rafale deal was not a clean deal and there was corruption involved in it as the government trie to benefit Anil Ambani’s Reliance defence.

