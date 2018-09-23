Rafale deal: Refuting the allegations levelled by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on the controversial Rafale deal, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that he won't be surprised if the whole thing is orchestrated.

Speaking on former French President Francois Hollande’s the controversial statement on Rafale deal, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley questioned the timing of the statement made by Hollande and said he is not surprised if the whole thing is orchestrated. Mentioning about Rahul Gandhi’s August 30 tweet (“some bombs are going to burst in Paris”), Jaitley said the Congress chief’s prediction and Hollande’s statement are in perfect rhythm. Jaitley also alleged that it was not a mere coincidence that the opposition leaders of the two countries were speaking in one voice on the controversial issue.

For the Congress to allege that a former President had been bribed by an Indian business group and then use him as a primary witness, particularly when he is facing criticism for an alleged conflict of interest within his own country and this is a classic congress faux pas, Arun Jaitley said in a tweet.

Francois Hollande, who was president when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France and signed an $8.7 billion deal for Dassault Aviation Rafale aircraft in 2016, had reportedly told French news site Mediapart.fr that his government was told to partner with Reliance Group for additional “offset” investments. “We did not have a say in that. The Indian government proposed this service group, and Dassault negotiated with Ambani. We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor we were given,” said Hollande.

I won’t be surprised if the whole thing is orchestrated. On August 30, why did he(Rahul Gandhi) tweet ‘some bombs are going to burst in Paris’? And then what happens is in perfect rhythm with what he predicted: FM Arun Jaitley on Hollande's statement #FMtoANI #Rafale (file pics) pic.twitter.com/pJmDJIRt6E — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2018

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Jaitley made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn’t going to participate in the Rafale debate is somebody resorts to untruths. Irrespective of the allegations, the Rafale deal will not be cancelled, he added.

Putting a question mark on Rahul Gandhi’s understanding about politics and figures related to Rafale deal, the finance minister questioned: How is it (Rafale deal) a scandal if a dozen Indian companies say that for a Rs 56,000 crore contract, if offsets are going to be Rs 28,000 crore, I want to be among the 20 who are going to make offset supplies? Everyone will get Rs 2,000-4,000 crore. How is it impropriety?

Jaitley raised objections to Rahul Gandhi on the latter’s tweet “RafaleDeal was a surgical strike on forces”. He said surgical strike is something India should be proud of and Rahul’s patriotism is questionable if he is ashamed of the military action against Pakistan and refers to it in a derogatory manner.

