Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of the scam in Rafale deal and said some people are trying to malign the government's image by spreading falls allegations. He said that there is not a grain of truth in Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan's allegations.

A few hours after the former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with Supreme Court senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s press conference over the Rafale deal, Union Minister Arun Jaitley came in defence of the NDA government saying today he saw another attempt to malign government’s image by spreading false allegations. Arun Jaitley said people are fabricating facts regarding the 2016 inter-governmental agreement for the procurement of Rafale fighter aircraft.

Union Minister added that this is the second effort in less than two weeks to tarnish the image of Government after the failure in Parliament. There is not a grain of truth in the wild allegations repeated by 3 leaders and their allegations were totally baseless.

Arun Jaitley further added that the Government had already responded effectively to each and every distortion and misinformation on the issue.

Meanwhile, those raising alarm about the alleged danger to national security ought to realise their responsibility and refrain from politicising for narrow individual ends those very matters pertaining to the defence of the nation that were consistently ignored by them and by those with whom they sympathise.

Earlier today, 3 leaders said the Rafale deal between India and France for the supply of 36-40 fighter jets will put national security at risk. Speaking to reporters Arun Shourie said the sudden manner in which the order for the Rafale fighter aircraft was changed surely violates mandatory procedures. The contradictory and ever-shifting statements of ministers and the gross misuse of media reports have been misleading the country, he said.

