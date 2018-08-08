In a presser today, Prashant Bhushan, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie called the Rafale deal as imperil to the national security. They said that the sudden changes in the Rafale deal indicate the violation of the mandatory procedures. "The contradictory and ever-shifting statements of ministers and the gross misuse of media reports have been misleading the country," said Arun Shourie.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and Economist, politician Arun Shourie on Wednesday in a press conference called the Rafale deal as imperil to the national security. The press conference was held at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, where 3 of the leaders raised many important questions related the Rafale deal and urged the government to clear the facts.

Arun Shourie reads out the reply he has sent to a letter sent to him by Anil Ambani. He talks about how the airforce people are angry over the Rafael scam. pic.twitter.com/Oxw44PmdYK — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) August 8, 2018

The leaders raised questions on buying aircraft from a private company that has no experience in the field of aerospace manufacturing instead of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, commonly known as HAL, who has been building the aircraft from decades.

PC by Prashant Bhushan, Yashwant Sinha & Arun Shourie on some of the most sensitive political isssue facing the cou… https://t.co/p4jYkC5s3h — Swaraj India (@_SwarajIndia) August 8, 2018

While this new company, who got the contract, have a record the failing in large projects and is mired deeply in debt.

In the alleged that such conditions and actions indicate that there is a major scandal, gross misuse of office powers and monumenral criminal misconduct. In the speech, Arun Shourie added that this is not an ordinary scandal or misconduct. Such acts imperil the security of the country and put pressure on the defence budget.

They also urged the government to disclose the facts related to the Rafale deal. Shourie added that opposition should put pressure on the government relentlessly on this matter as national security is involved.

“It is the duty of the journalists to excavating the facts that the government is trying to conceal related to the Rafale deal,” Shourie said.

“The Bofors was nothing compared to the Rafale scam, I can tell you as a person who covered it, Arun Shourie said.

The senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, “Textbook case of criminal misconduct of misuse of public office, and of enriching parties at the expense of the national interest and national security.”

Former BJP leader and Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha said, “CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) should conduct an audit of Rafale deal and submit a report within 3 months. Bofors pales into insignificance as compared to Rafale.”

