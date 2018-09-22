In a statement issued, the defence ministry dubbed the reports as unnecessary controversies that are being sought to create headlines. While reiterating its stance over the selection of Reliance Defence as the Offset partner by Dassault, the government stated that it has no role in the selection of the Indian firm.

In the wake of the statement issued by the former French President Francois Hollande that claimed it was the choice of Indian government and not France to make Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as Dassault Aviation’s partner in the Rafale deal, the Defence Ministry on Saturday issued its clarification on the Offset Policy. In a statement issued, the defence ministry dubbed the reports as unnecessary controversies that are being sought to create headlines. While reiterating its stance over the selection of Reliance Defence as the Offset partner by Dassault, the government stated that it has no role in the selection of the Indian firm.

In the statement, the ministry also persuaded to understand the Offset Policy and how it comes to play. While defining the idea of the policy, the statement read, “To leverage its huge arm-imports in order to develop a strong indigenous industry, a flow-back arrangement is made in the defence contracts, which is widely known as offsets, and constitutes a certain percentage of the contract value.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi questions PM’s silence even after Hollande comments on Rafale deal

The press statement also highlighted that the key objective of the defence offset policy is to

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Indian leaders ‘small men occupying big seats’ over UNGA meet row

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More