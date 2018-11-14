Rafale deal case in Supreme Court: Prashant Bhushan, appearing for former Union minister Arun Shourie, who is also one of the petitioners in the Rafale deal case, submitted to the three-judge Apex Court that only in three situations, the inter-governmental route can be resorted. Bhushan said the reason for non-disclosure is simple: it was a flawed procurement and shouldn't have happened in the first place.

Rafale deal case: Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday alleged mass irregularities in the procurement of Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation of France through a government-to-government deal by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. The senior lawyer told the apex court that the government of India short-circuited the acquisition procedure of the fighter jets through the Inter-Government Agreement (IGA) route and overlooked the contract, even if the French government didn’t give India a sovereign guarantee. The Modi government is trying to hide behind the secrecy clause and says that the Cabinet and the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) were unaware of the offset contract even though the defence minister approved the contract. Bhushan claimed that any offset contract has to be signed by the defence minister and its mandatory.

Prashant Bhushan, appearing for former Union minister Arun Shourie, who is also one of the petitioners in the Rafale deal case, submitted to the three-judge Apex Court that only in three situations, the inter-governmental route can be resorted. Bhushan said the reason for non-disclosure is simple: it was a flawed procurement and shouldn’t have happened in the first place. The counsel appearing for AAP leader Sanjay Singh told the apex court that pricing of the 36 Rafale aircraft deal was revealed in the Parliament twice, hence, the submission of government that pricing details cannot be made public was not acceptable.

Attorney General KK Venugopal appearing for the Centre told the SC that secrecy agreement in the Rafale deal can’t be questioned and the secrecy is not on the price of the aircraft but on weaponry and avionics. The price of Rafale with break up of weapons and avionics has been shared with the court, but the court cannot sit in judicial review on it. However, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said any debate on the pricing of the Rafale deal comes only if this court decides those aspects needs to come in public domain.

