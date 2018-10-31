Rafale aircraft deal: CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that they would like the details of pricing of the deal to be submitted to the Supreme Court. He said that details can be submitted in coming 10 days. Arguing over the matter, the government had refrained itself from revealing the details of the Rafale deal in the Parliament, claiming that the previous government had also kept such details under the wraps.

Rafale aircraft deal: The Supreme Court has given 10 days time to the Central Government to submit all the necessary details pertaining to Rs 58,000 crore fighter aircraft deal. The court has asked the government to submit the details to the apex court in a sealed cover. The following development comes to light after there were allegations that the Modi government struck the Rafale deal — 36 fighter jets — from Dassault aviation to benefit their government and close friends. In the previous ruling, the Supreme Court had ordered the Centre to submit the details of the details of its decision-making process. The apex court clarified that it would not be asking for the pricing and suitability of Rafale jest to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Commenting on the Rafale deal Cheif Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that they would like the details of pricing of the deal to be submitted to the Supreme Court. He said that details can be submitted in coming 10 days. Arguing over the matter, the government had refrained itself from revealing the details of the Rafale deal in the Parliament, claiming that the previous governmnets had also kept such details under the wraps and not disclosed to the public.

The following orders by the CJI Ranjan Gogoi came while the Supreme Court was hearing a number of petitions filed in respect to the Rafale deal. The petitioners included former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie. The petitions filed with the Supreme Court had questioned the intentions of the Modi government in Rafale deal and also the choice of Reliance Defence as India partner.

Supreme Court asks Central government to disclose information on #Rafale deal which can be legitimately put in public domain and information on induction of Indian offset partner be furnished to petitioners who have filed PILs https://t.co/XWMpffILGJ — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018

Asking the government to submit the rafale related documents, the Supreme Court had made it clear that the suitability of the jet and its utility was not being questioned but decision making and the price of the Rafale jets.

