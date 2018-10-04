A delegation of senior Congress leaders on Thursday met Comptroller and Auditor General for the second time in a month over the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal. The delegation, which included Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and RPN Singh, submitted new details and revelations establishing irregularities in the defence deal.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders on Thursday met the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the second time in a month over Rafale controversy. The delegation, which included Randeep Surjewala, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and RPN Singh, submitted new details and revelations on Rafale deal, asking the auditor to prepare a report on alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal. Addressing the media after meeting CAG, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said they have submitted new details and revelations establishing irregularities in defence deal, adding that more revelations are bound to come on Rafale deal.

The Congress has asked the auditor to prepare a report over alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal. The Opposition, led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, terms Rafale deal as the biggest defence scam in the history of the country.

Congress has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were directly involved in the Rs 58,000 crore scam.

Earlier, former French president Francois Hollande had claimed that Indian suggested Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the offset partner in the Rafale deal, triggering a political storm in the country, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the PM Modi of betraying the country.

Defending the Rafale deal, Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa yesterday said that Rafale is a good fighter jet and when it comes to the subcontinent, it will be a game changer. It was decided to buy two squadrons of the multi-role fighter jet through an inter-governmental deal to meet up emergency requirements, said Dhanoa when asked about the controversial deal.

