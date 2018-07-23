A few days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for misleading the country on Rafale deal during his speech on the no-confidence motion in parliament on Friday, the Congress is all set to unveil something huge in the AICC Press Conference at 12pm on Monday.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday took to his Twitter handle and claimed that the party is soon going to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Nirmala Sitharaman who had misled the nation by covering their lies on Rafale. He said that the Congress will unveil the huge spam during the AICC Press Conference that will take place at around 12pm, today, July 23. The meeting is taking place just a few days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi during his speech on the no-confidence motion in parliament on Friday.

During his speech on the no-trust motion, he accused Nirmala Sitharaman of lying about the details of the Rafale deal and a security agreement with France in the parliament. He claimed that the defence minister lied under the pressure of the PM Modi. Following Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks, the French government had released an official statement that states that a security agreement exists between the two countries.

A huge Expose coming! Did the PM & Defense Minister mislead the Nation to cover their lies on #Rafale? Wait for the AICC Press Conference at 12 PM today. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 23, 2018

However, it did not affect Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who again launched a scathing attack at the PM Modi on Saturday. He alleged that Nirmala Sithraman once said that she would unveil the details about the deal, but now she won’t. He also added that whenever he asks PM Modi about the Rafale deal, he squirms and refuses to look me in the eye. He had made the same remark during his speech on the no-confidence motion in parliament on Friday.

Our Defence Minister said she would, but now she won’t. She flip flops between “it’s-not-a-secret” & “it’s-a-BIG-secret”. The PM squirms when asked about the price of RAFALE and refuses to look me in the eye. Sure smells like a scam. #RAFALEscam — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2018

Although the statement released by the French government confirmed that both of the countries have signed a security pact that binds them from revealing any classified information about the deal, it has not been yet clarified that whether the government can unfold the price details of the deal or not. Till then let’s just wait for what the Congress has to unveil during its meeting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More