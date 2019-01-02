Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewla said in the purported video, Goa minister can be heard saying that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has all the files related to the Rafale deal in his bedroom. The Congress made these stunning claims a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to ANI's Smita Prakash alleged the Opposition Congress of weakening the defence forces by making false claims on Rafale deal.

Rafale deal controversy: Barely hours before the stormy debate on Rafale deal in Lok Sabha, the Congress has released an audio clip of Goa minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane allegedly revealing that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was aware of alleged regularities in Rs 59,000 deal with France. Addressing a press conference on the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewla said in the purported video, Goa minister can be heard saying that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has all the files related to the Rafale deal in his bedroom.

Hear the leaked conversation with BJP MLA, @visrane, as he reveals Goa CM @manoharparrikar has hidden details of the #RafaleScam #RafaleAudioLeak pic.twitter.com/pIWnmFQp3q — Congress (@INCIndia) January 2, 2019

The media should have the courage to ask the Congress for proof of the allegations, the prime minister further added. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed all four petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into Rafale deal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said that there was no case of commercial favouritism in Reliance as offset partner. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the party’s charge in the Lok Sabha today as the Lower House debate the Rafale deal.

