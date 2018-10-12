The reports were immediately refuted by the Dassault Aviation. Now, in order to put the speculations to rest, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier told AFP that the Dassault's venture with Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence only represents 10% of the offset investments under the much-talked Rafale deal.

The controversy involving the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft just doesn’t seem to end any time soon. Just a few days after the reports claimed that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence was picked as the offset partner in India as a trade-off for 36 Rafale jets. As per a report by French investigative journal Mediapart, a Dassault official, Loik Segalen, had told the staff that the folloiwng trade-off was mandatory to get the Rafale deal from India. The reports were immediately refuted by the Dassault Aviation. Now, in order to put the speculations to rest, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier told AFP that the Dassault’s venture with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence only represents 10% of the offset investments under the much-talked Rafale deal.

Dassault will reportedly start the delivery of the 36 fighter Rafale Jets by September 2019. The Rafale fighter jet deal is said to be worth Rs 58,000 crore.

Anil Ambani says Reliance is not manufacturing Rafale aircraft

In an interview, Dassault Aviation CEO said that they were in talks with 100 firms in India as their offset partners. He added that around 30 Indian firms have already been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is currently on a 3-day visit to France, said that the Indian government had no idea that Dassault will pick Reliance Defence as their offset partners.

The following development comes to light when Congress and BJP are busy accusing each other of inking the deal in such a way that it benefits the government.

