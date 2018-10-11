The makers of Rafale fighter jets, Dassault Aviation, on Thursday refuted French Media reports saying it had freely chosen the Reliance Group for the partnership. Earlier, French media had claimed that Dassault was presented with no option but to tie up with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence.

Amit the controversial Rafale deal, the makers of fighter jets, Dassault Aviation have reportedly said that the Reliance Defence was chosen freely. The statement by the Dassault Aviation was issued in response to Franch media reports that had claimed Dassault was presented with no option but to tie up with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as main offsets partner in the Rs 59000 crore contract for 36 jets.

The news agency ANI reported that the Dassault said, “Dassault Aviation clarified that it had “freely chosen” India’s Reliance Group for a partnership to set up joint-venture DassaultReliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) to manufacture parts for Rafale aircraft and Falcon 2000 business jets.”

A day ago, French investigative journal Mediapart had claimed that choosing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the offset partner in India was mandatory to Rafale fighter jets deal for the Dassault Aviation.

A few hours after the Supreme Court’s directive to the government about sharing the details of the decision-making process for Rafale deal on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government saying the ‘processes to justify’ PM Modi’s decision ‘are yet to be invented’.

Rahul Gandhi added that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s France visit is in connection with Rafale deal and she will be trying to cover for Prime Minister.

“The Supreme Court has asked for the #RAFALE decision-making process. It’s quite simple really…The PM decided. The processes to justify his decision are yet to be invented. But work has begun. Ps. In this connection, Raksha Mantri is leaving for France tonight.”

